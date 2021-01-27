 Skip to main content
COVID vaccination locations and times for Missoula

Missoula County's first public vaccination clinic takes place on Sunday, January 31, from 7 to 11 a.m. at the University of Montana's Adams Center.

Vaccine doses will be provided by appointment only at this clinic. Missoula City-County Health Department officials said there are not enough doses available yet to serve walk-in patients.

This vaccination clinic is intended for individuals who qualify for Phase 1A and priority recipients in Phase 1B. Priority recipients are Missoula County residents who are 70 and older OR American Indians/people of color who are 16 and older.

This clinic is not intended for individuals under 70 with qualifying health conditions. Individuals who have had any type of vaccine or immunization (flu, shingles, etc.) in the last 14 days need to wait to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

