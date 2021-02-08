 Skip to main content
COVID vaccine clinics signup starts 4 p.m. Monday
This week's COVID-19 vaccine dose clinics will take place Tuesday and Wednesday, with online appointment scheduling starting Monday at 4 p.m.

Appointments are only available to Missoula County residents who qualify for Tier 1 of Phase 1B - Those 70 and older, American Indians aged 16 and older, and people of color aged 16 and older. Phase 1A patients are also eligible. 

The clinics will dispense 200 doses per day.

The link to make appointments is on the Missoula County Vaccine information page, at covic19.missoula.co. No walk-in patients will be accepted. Due to the low volume of doses available, appointments will only be accepted through the online portal. Patients will be asked to provide first and last names along with an email address. Patients may also submit a phone number to get appointment reminders via text message.

