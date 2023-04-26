Two of Missoula's top elected officials have sided with a Missoula state lawmaker in her clash with the Republican majority in the Montana House of Representatives as the issue continues to make national headlines.

Rep. Zooey Zephyr, D-Missoula, is a transgender progressive that has been silenced by the GOP majority in the House after she made comments in opposition to a bill that would restrict gender-affirming care for minors.

Missoula Mayor Jordan Hess and Missoula County Commissioner Josh Slotnick, both Democrats, responded to news on Wednesday that the House might censure or expel Zephyr. (Shortly after they spoke on the subject, the Montana House voted to ban Zephyr from the chamber.)

"So I think this is a story of courage and cowardice," Slotnick said. "Imagine being in a room that large with a huge crowd full of people who don't believe you have a right to exist and still having the personal wherewithal to stand up and speak. It's a tremendous amount of courage and Representative Zephyr's effort needs to be applauded for that."

Slotnick doesn't believe what House Speaker Matt Regier (R-Kalispell) did (not allowing Zephyr to speak during subsequent sessions) took courage.

"Now in that same context, go back to that room, that big crowd, the massive majority that won't let her speak," Slotnick said. "There's the cowardice. They have all the power, all the tools, all the numbers, all the everything, yet they're afraid of her words. That says it all."

Slotnick said he doesn't believe Zephyr's original statement that led the House GOP to silence her warranted such a response.

"If you vote yes on this bill, and yes on these amendments, I hope the next time there's an invocation when you bow your heads in prayer, you see the blood on your hands," Zephyr said.

"No," Slotnick said when asked if those comments warranted being rebuked. "She was referencing data and studies that are well-known. When LGBTQ kids are not supported, their rates of suicidality are far greater than the general population. She was not shrill. She didn't scream, she didn't call names, she spoke the truth. I believe in decorum and I do not believe she was un-decorous."

Slotnick also disagreed with the characterization by the House GOP majority leaders that Monday's protest at the Capitol was a "riot by far-left agitators."

"No, the only violence I saw was from law enforcement," Slotnick said. "I mean, I wasn't there. I just saw a clip where people were yelling. I think a riot involves violence and the tools of violence and I saw people protesting, expressing dissent and that's essential to our democracy."

Slotnick said the constituents of Zephyr's 100th House District, which he also represents, have now been effectively silenced.

"They were silenced as well," Slotnick said. "Their Representative was not allowed to speak, that means they are not allowed to speak. That is the essence of representative democracy. They elect someone to speak for them, in this case, this person has effectively been gagged."

Mayor Hess said he's been disappointed at the GOP's actions.

"I think it is just horrible," he said. "I think we need to realize our collective humanity and I think that this action is exactly the opposite. I think it is punitive. I think it is ignorant. I think it is short-sighted."

"I think what we really need right now as a society and as a government, as government leaders, is to come together and build unity," Hess continued. "And I just think it's really the wrong thing to do."

Hess said he's heard quite a bit from voters in Missoula on the issue. Earlier this week, Hess and Slotnick were joined by county commissioners Juanita Vero and Dave Strohmaier in putting out a joint statement in support of Rep. Zephyr.

"Recent actions taken to silence Rep. Zooey Zephyr are unacceptable and undemocratic," the statement read. "We support Rep. Zephyr and her commitment to speaking for her 11,000 constituents in Missoula County. Laws this Legislature has passed will deprive Montanans of their rights. Rep. Zephyr has boldly stood up for all Montanans, including the LGBTQ+ community, and we stand with her. Some lawmakers, under the guise of 'decorum,' have demonstrated a cruel disdain for Rep. Zephyr's humanity. These types of actions have no place in a democracy, as real democracy demands the free exchange of ideas, with full participation for all. We stand with Rep. Zephyr and condemn this attempt to silence a duly elected official speaking on behalf of her constituents."

Hess said they've gotten a "lot of positive feedback" from that statement. He also agreed that Monday's events, when seven people were arrested but no injuries were reported, didn't meet his definition of a riot.

"I think it was a protest," he said. "It certainly wasn't a riot. It goes back to this trend toward this incendiary language that certainly shouldn't have a place in our politics. And dissent is something we should celebrate. And interrupting a government body session and cultivating a difference of opinions and welcoming differences of opinions is important and it's the move to suppress that's what's really unsettling."

Hess noted that during his time on city council, if he were to have his microphone shut off, the voices of his constituents would be shut off as well.

"If I didn't have the ability to have a microphone to make their concerns, to elevate those concerns to the body, that would just be a huge disservice," he said. "And it would be completely outside the realm of how a representative democracy works."

Hess also believes Zephyr's original comments didn't warrant such a response.

"I think there's been some words like 'baby killers' and there have been strong words on the other side of the aisle at this session," Hess said. "And so I think there's some hypocrisy to take this approach now but not for some of the kinds of the terms that were really sensational or violent or whatnot on the other side of the aisle."