Cranky Sam closes due to positive virus test

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Cranky Sam Public House, a new brewery and taphouse in downtown Missoula, announced on social media on Sunday the business is closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees and customers," the post read. "Unfortunately, today we learned that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on this information, we have decided to temporarily close to conduct a deep cleaning of our facility."

Based on contact tracing, the owners said it appears the employee was infected outside of Missoula, "possibly over Fourth of July weekend."

The employee has been in quarantine since being tested.

"To err on the side of caution and to protect the community, we will temporarily close," the post read. "Thank you for your support and we can't wait to serve you again when it is safe to do so."

Other restaurants in Missoula have closed due to employees testing positive. Paradise Falls on Brooks Street closed June 26 after an employee tested positive, and reopened on July 7.