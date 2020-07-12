Cranky Sam closes due to positive virus test

The Cranky Sam Public House, a new brewery and taphouse in downtown Missoula, announced on social media on Sunday the business is closing after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
"Our first priority is the health and well-being of our employees and customers," the post read. "Unfortunately, today we learned that one of our employees has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on this information, we have decided to temporarily close to conduct a deep cleaning of our facility."
Based on contact tracing, the owners said it appears the employee was infected outside of Missoula, "possibly over Fourth of July weekend."
The employee has been in quarantine since being tested.
"To err on the side of caution and to protect the community, we will temporarily close," the post read. "Thank you for your support and we can't wait to serve you again when it is safe to do so."
Other restaurants in Missoula have closed due to employees testing positive. Paradise Falls on Brooks Street closed June 26 after an employee tested positive, and reopened on July 7.
The Staggering Ox restaurant also closed down in late June after an employee tested positive, and has also since reopened.
Montana added 83 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday, including one new case in Missoula County.
There are 864 active cases statewide and 26 hospitalizations. Last week, the Missoula County health board became the first in the state to mandate mask-wearing in all public indoor spaces for people over the age of 12.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.