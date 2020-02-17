Cranky Sam spent lively last years in Missoula

From a nation of sports teams that call themselves Raiders and Vandals …
From a state with the likes of Rustlers and Pirates …
From a Missoula once home to the Cyrus Skinner Steakhouse …
We bring you, or soon will, the Cranky Sam Public House on West Main Street.
That's not to say Cranky Sam belonged in the same ranks of ignominy as Skinner, the murderous road agent hanged by vigilantes at Hellgate in 1864.
Sam’s claim to infamy was the brief but persistent operation of a “hop house,” or opium joint, at 241 W. Main St. more than a century ago.
That’s the address of Biga Pizza these days. Adjacent to the east is the site of Jed and Jennifer Heggen’s brewery now under construction.
As reporter David Erickson detailed in stories in Friday’s and Sunday’s Missoulian, the Cranky Sam will sit over what was found to be a rare intact archaeological site associated with Missoula’s red light district and Chinese community.
And as University of Montana anthropology professor Kelly Dixon expressed, it’s important “to avoid sensationalizing the artifacts or using them to perpetuate common stereotypes based upon race, culture and social status.”
That’s a worthy goal, but it's challenging if you depend on the pages of Joe Dixon's and Arthur Stone's early 20th century Missoulian.
Sam died on Oct. 17, 1910, reportedly of chronic alcoholism. It wasn’t until he was buried two days later in the Chinese cemetery in the lower east side of the Rattlesnake that the newspaper found out his real name.
A short story describing the “solemn observance” by the local Chinese colony referred to him as Wung (Cranky) Sam.
Perhaps he was the same Wung Sam who was among three men rounded up in March 1903 by immigration officials near Helena for being in violation of the federal Chinese Exclusion Act. Wung Sam satisfied the law that he had a right to be here and was discharged. Both Ah Fung and Ah Chung were arrested and deported.
March of 1906 brought the first arrest at Cranky Sam’s place in Missoula. Mabel Smith, a woman of the red light district, was charged with smoking opium there.
How we wish the reporter had relayed the substance of Sam’s diatribe in court when he was arrested for the first time in June 1908.
His apprehension was precipitated by the detention in his place of business of Rose Gerard, Charles Anderson and Robert Easley. That act in turn precipitated what may remain a single-sentence record for quotation marks in our local paper:
“Yesterday afternoon three ‘hop heads’ were arrested for smoking ‘hop’ in the ‘hop joint’ operated by ‘Cranky Sam’ …”
Readers learned on June 23 that Sam “refused to tell his right name and turned loose a stream of ‘pidgin’ English and voluble Chinese that fairly staggered the judge and the court attendants.” The next day he “entertained the court with another voluble desertation (sic) on the troubles of” people of his race.
Now that would have been a valuable anthropological record to preserve.
Testimony by the police chief in Sam’s trial revealed the Missoulian’s only reference to the address of his joint at 241 West Main.
After referring to him in headlines as a “Chinese opium king,” the Missoulian allowed during the trial that “Sam is a peculiar proposition; nobody seems to know for sure whether he is king of the opium court here or simply an equerry (attendant) in waiting.”
Sam was found guilty and fined $50 and court costs. He was back in jail again in January 1909, after police raided his place twice on the same Saturday, once at 2 a.m. and then at 4 p.m. He was one of five people found “hitting the pipe” in the second raid, according to the newspaper. That time he was fined $100 “in default of which he was sent to the county jail for 50 days.”
Things were quiet in Sam’s public life until September 1909. A rampaging woman attacked him with a pair of scissors when he “refused to furnish more of the narcotic.” Sam was seriously hurt but stayed mum.
The girl, identified as Ray Davitt, turned out to be an underage slave on the lam from Ontario, Canada. She was jailed for the next three months while the county and Canadian officials decided what to do with her. Finally, 10 days before Christmas, she was released by instruction of the immigration bureau.
Davitt was not a model prisoner. She prompted another pure gold sentence in the annals of the Missoulian when it reported that “she has a habit of committing suicide every few days.”
Cranky Sam's death in 1910 came following a long illness and some weeks after another arrest for “trouble he had” with a woman.
In his obituary he was described as “something over 60 years of age” and “a man who has flagrantly broken every law and ordinance of this city.”
While Sam was regarded as an outcast by Missoula’s other Chinese residents, “that community refused to permit the county authorities to supervise the funeral arrangements, preferring to accord the body of the dead man a Chinese burial.”
And so Cranky Sam, “who by any other name would be just as eccentric,” passed into history.
But he’s coming back now. Jennifer Haggen told Erickson when they open Cranky Sam Public House this spring they’ll have articles about its namesake on display, as well as artifacts from an era of Missoula’s history that, like Wung Sam himself, bears remembering.