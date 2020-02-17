Cranky Sam spent lively last years in Missoula

“Yesterday afternoon three ‘hop heads’ were arrested for smoking ‘hop’ in the ‘hop joint’ operated by ‘Cranky Sam’ …”

Readers learned on June 23 that Sam “refused to tell his right name and turned loose a stream of ‘pidgin’ English and voluble Chinese that fairly staggered the judge and the court attendants.” The next day he “entertained the court with another voluble desertation (sic) on the troubles of” people of his race.

Now that would have been a valuable anthropological record to preserve.

Testimony by the police chief in Sam’s trial revealed the Missoulian’s only reference to the address of his joint at 241 West Main.

After referring to him in headlines as a “Chinese opium king,” the Missoulian allowed during the trial that “Sam is a peculiar proposition; nobody seems to know for sure whether he is king of the opium court here or simply an equerry (attendant) in waiting.”