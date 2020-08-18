You are the owner of this article.
Crash blocks highway near Clearwater Junction
Crash blocks highway near Clearwater Junction

Tuesday Highway 200 crash

Tuesday's crash on Highway 200 blocked both lanes of traffic.

 Seaborn Larson

A mid-day semitruck crash Tuesday has blocked both lanes of traffic on Highway 200, according to the Montana Department of Transportation.

The crash occurred at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Tuesday near mile marker 25, according to the agency, roughly 10 miles west of Clearwater Junction.

Westbound traffic is currently blocked, while eastbound traffic is moving along the shoulder, DOT said. Drivers should expect blockage for emergency medical services.

The severity of any injuries was not immediately clear. The early afternoon announcement from the DOT identified only one vehicle, the semitruck, involved in the incident. 

