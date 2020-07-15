Crash closes southbound Higgins near Big Dipper

Return to homepage ×
Missoula Police and Highway Patrol are investigating a crash on Higgins Avenue between Fourth and Fifth streets near Big Dipper Ice Cream. The southbound lane of Higgins is currently closed to traffic.
Police were not immediate available for comment.
A Missoulian reporter and photographer are on the scene.
This story will be updated.
Seaborn Larson
Criminal justice
