Crash on Highway 12 near Lolo leaves one dead

A fatal crash on Friday evening on U.S. Highway 12 West left one Lolo man dead.

The crash occurred at 6 p.m. Montana Highway Patrol was dispatched at about 6:15 p.m.

The man, 62, was driving a Dodge Ram truck near mile marker 23 in the Lolo area when he drifted off the right side of the roadway for unknown reasons, according to a MHP crash report. He over corrected to the left to re-enter the roadway, causing his vehicle to lose friction with the road.

He then over corrected to the right, causing the truck to skid off the road and overturn. The car came to a rest upside down after landing on a fence. Road conditions were dry.

The driver was dead on arrival. He was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash. Speed is a suspected factor in the crash, alcohol and drugs are not.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

