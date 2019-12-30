An injury crash a mile north of the Wye on U.S. Highway 93 is blocking the southbound lane.
Montana Highway Patrol received a report of the multi-vehicle crash at 2:26 p.m. Monday and was on the scene at 2:31 p.m., according to its online incident tracker.
The Montana Department of Transportation sent out a notice at 2:40 p.m. advising motorists to expect full southbound lane blockage with traffic being directed slowly through the crash site.
You have free articles remaining.
Details about the injuries were not immediately available Monday.
Watch Missoulian.com for updates.