{{featured_button_text}}
Missoula Fire Department Stock Art-2.jpg
TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Multiple people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash south of Missoula, according to Montana Highway Patrol.

MHP responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. to find an 85-year-old woman had turned left from Cochise Drive, heading north toward Missoula, when her pickup was struck by a southbound vehicle carrying a woman and four children, ages 2 through 6, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said.

The 92-year-old woman driving the pickup is in critical condition after the crash, Finley said. The woman and all four children were also transported to the hospital.

North and southbound traffic was closed down to one lane, but had reopened by 3:45 p.m., Finley said.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, he added.

— This story will be updated.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Correction:

After this story was initially published, Montana Highway Patrol returned a call to the Missoulian stating the age of the woman involved in the crash is 92 years old.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags