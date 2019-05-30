Multiple people were transported to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash south of Missoula, according to Montana Highway Patrol.
MHP responded to the crash around 2:40 p.m. to find an 85-year-old woman had turned left from Cochise Drive, heading north toward Missoula, when her pickup was struck by a southbound vehicle carrying a woman and four children, ages 2 through 6, MHP Sgt. Sean Finley said.
The 92-year-old woman driving the pickup is in critical condition after the crash, Finley said. The woman and all four children were also transported to the hospital.
North and southbound traffic was closed down to one lane, but had reopened by 3:45 p.m., Finley said.
Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, he added.
— This story will be updated.