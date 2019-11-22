Harnessing Young Professional Energy, the official young professionals group of Montana’s Credit Unions (MCU) — presented in November a $2,506 check to the Watson Children’s Shelter in Missoula. The funds were raised at MCU’s annual fall conference, which was in Missoula this year.
Credit unions operate on the principle of people helping people and embrace the common objectives of helping those around them achieve a better life for themselves and supporting the communities they serve. To that end, HYPE organized and hosted a night of trivia for credit union professionals who attended MCU’s fall conference to raise funds for Watson Children’s. The fundraiser showcases HYPE’s commitment to creating a better future for Montanans.
“This donation impacts our children in more ways than one,” said Angie Doucette, development director at Watson Children’s Shelter. “The holidays are especially busy for us. These credit unions coming together to support our organization makes our mission possible and helps us provide the care and support that every child in our community deserves.”
Watson Children’s Shelter serves Montana by creating a safe haven for children in need. They offer shelter, clothing, home-cooked meals, and other basic necessities that children require to experience and enjoy childhood. In 2018 the nonprofit provided support to 111 children from around the state.
“I am thankful each and every day that I’m part of the credit union world where we believe in people over profit,” said Kelsey Wegley, HYPE committee member and teller supervisor at Horizon Credit Union. “The only way we can make our community, state, and world a better place is by being a positive influence and helping inspire others to give back to those around them.”
Based in Helena, Montana’s Credit Unions exists to promote and enhance a thriving credit union community. Montana currently counts 46 credit unions, with 126 branches in communities across the state. Those credit unions currently serve more than 413,000 Montanans. Find out more at www.mcun.coop.com.