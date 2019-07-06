The Clinton Rural Fire Department and the Montana Department of Natural Resources worked together to contain a lightning-caused fire near the Wallace Creek area.
The CRFD said the fire was “contained and controlled” in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.
The CRFD received a call about the lightning-caused fire, near the north side of the Wallace Creek drainage, approximately 1,000 to 2,000 yards above Handley Loop, at 2 a.m. Saturday.
Crews monitored the situation throughout the morning as a DNRC plane flew multiple passes to drop water over the area. By noon, DNRC had dropped three loads of water on the fire. By 4 p.m., CRFD said the fire was contained and DNRC crews were heading back to Missoula.