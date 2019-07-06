{{featured_button_text}}
Wildfire

The Clinton Rural Fire Department and the Montana Department of Natural Resources worked together to contain a lightning-caused fire near the Wallace Creek area.

The CRFD said the fire was “contained and controlled” in a Facebook post Saturday afternoon.

The CRFD received a call about the lightning-caused fire, near the north side of the Wallace Creek drainage, approximately 1,000 to 2,000 yards above Handley Loop, at 2 a.m. Saturday.

Crews monitored the situation throughout the morning as a DNRC plane flew multiple passes to drop water over the area. By noon, DNRC had dropped three loads of water on the fire. By 4 p.m., CRFD said the fire was contained and DNRC crews were heading back to Missoula.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags