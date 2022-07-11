Crews fighting grass fire near Hot Springs

Firefighters are battling a grass fire just 4 miles east of Hot Springs.

The Wilks fire was at 50% containment as of Monday morning, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire.

Teams have been fighting the blaze all day and night since it started Thursday evening. A lighting strike caused it to start.

It's been burning grass and sagebrush. Terrain is steep and rocky in some areas. Roughly 355 acres have been burned so far.

CSKT fire reports no structures have been threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect.

There are 25 personnel responding.