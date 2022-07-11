 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick alert top story

Crews fighting grass fire near Hot Springs

  • 0

Firefighters are battling a grass fire just 4 miles east of Hot Springs. 

The Wilks fire was at 50% containment as of Monday morning, according to the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes Division of Fire. 

Teams have been fighting the blaze all day and night since it started Thursday evening. A lighting strike caused it to start.

It's been burning grass and sagebrush. Terrain is steep and rocky in some areas. Roughly 355 acres have been burned so far. 

CSKT fire reports no structures have been threatened, and no evacuation orders are in effect. 

There are 25 personnel responding. 

0 Comments
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
2
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden considering abortion-related public health emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News