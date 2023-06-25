Missoula fire crews put out a large area of burning trash at the Republic Services landfill on Saturday evening.

Missoula Rural Fire and Missoula City Fire responded around 6:40 p.m. to a 911 call for a large fire at the landfill site on Coal Mine Road, according to a press release. A large column of smoke could be seen coming from the area.

Crews surrounded the pile with hose lines and were able to suppress any growth. Command requested heavy equipment from Republic Services, including dozers, which worked to spread the pile of burning garbage out, the release said.

Approximately 6,500 gallons of water were used to extinguish the blaze. Two engines, two water tenders, a command unit and a total of 10 firefighters responded to the scene and remained there for about an hour and a half.