Activity on the Beeskove fire up the Rattlesnake north of Missoula picked up Friday, with a large plume visible from downtown.
Chris Ziegler, a spokesperson for the Lolo National Forest, said at 4 p.m. the Beeskove fire wasn't behaving much differently that what they anticipated.
However, he noted that Friday was a critical fire weather day due to the approaching cold front. A red flag warning was issued for noon to 11 p.m. based in part on gusty winds accompanying the cold front.
The fire covered 250 acres as of Friday morning.
"The wind has been pushed off a little later into the afternoon, but they're still calling for gusts in the 25 to 35 mph range," Ziegler said. "That's the normal fire activity that we expected today."
Meanwhile, a rapid response by Frenchtown firefighters kept a structure fire from spreading to the tall grasses around it on Friday afternoon.
Mel Holtz, a spokesperson for the Frenchtown Rural Fire District, said they were called to Ursus Way at 1 p.m. after a mobile home and car caught on fire. Eleven Frenchtown firefighting vehicles responded, as did the Missoula County Sheriff's Office and the Montana Department of Natural Resources and Conservation.
"A fifth-wheel, vehicle and grass were on fire, pushing to the east," Holtz said. "There was quite a bit of danger with the grass, and our concern was protecting the outbuildings and keeping it from moving farther east."
The fire was under control within two hours. A family who lives in the fifth-wheel wasn't home at the time of the incident, but a dog inside the trailer died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Holtz notes that the burning season is closed, the fire danger is rated as "very high" and a red flag warning is in effect for Friday as a cold front moved through the area.
"As things heat up in Western Montana, everything will dry out. People need to be careful," he said. "If the winds had picked up here, this could have been a lot larger fire."
Currently in the Rattlesnake, 212 personnel are assigned to the Beeskove fire as well as six helicopters and one dozer. They're working on a full fire suppression strategy, based in part on the fire's proximity to Missoula.
Crews are etching fire lines in the steep, rugged terrain, and hand-lit unburned fuels on Thursday between the fire's perimeter and constructed hand lines on the south end of the fire.
They've also placed hoses along the southwest fire line from the creek up to a rock outcropping in case the wind direction changes from the norm and pushes toward the city.
Firefighters also are starting to create a fire line in the Wisherd Ridge area with the help of the heavy equipment. Shaded fuel breaks in areas where fuel and vegetation have been reduced, also will be created along access roads.
Closures remain in place for the Rattlesnake Recreation Area, and the public should check signs in the area for daily updates.