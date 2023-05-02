Wildland firefighters responded Tuesday afternoon to a reported wildfire south of Skalkaho Pass Road, southeast of Hamilton.

Crews were dispatched around 3:51 p.m. to reports of smoke rising from around Black Bear Point — a ridge directly south of Skalkaho Pass Road near the Black Bear Campground and the Skalkaho Rye Road, about 13.5 miles southeast of Hamilton. Smoke was visible from Hamilton, according to a photo shared by the Bitterroot National Forest.

Weather radar Tuesday afternoon showed storms building southeast of Hamilton, directly over the area where the fire was reported, on an unusually warm spring day. The fire was suspected to have been caused by lightning, according to the Bitterroot National Forest.

Last year, the lightning-caused Hog Trough fire burned about 1,700 acres roughly 5 miles east of Tuesday's reported fire.

On Monday, the North Potomac fire burned about 8.75 acres immediately north of Highway 200 in Potomac, roughly behind Cully's restaurant, according to an interagency dispatch database. The fire was contained by Tuesday morning, and under control by 4:30 p.m.