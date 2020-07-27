$1M bail set for Missoula man charged with shooting wife

In an interview with a detective, the woman said she got off work early because she was concerned about Shriner; he had been drinking at a strip club in Missoula before picking up their 3-year-old son, according to court documents. They began arguing at the house and their son began "acting up," she told law enforcement. Shriner then grabbed the boy by the neck with both hands and began to twist his head in a motion that she feared would break the boy's neck, according to court documents.

The woman said she was able to get the boy away from Shriner, who then retrieved an empty .22 caliber revolver and dry-fired it at the woman and her son. After the argument continued, Shriner retrieved a second firearm, this time a 9-millimeter handgun. He pointed that gun at the woman and shot her through the shoulder, according to charging documents.

"Defendant immediately began planning his story and said (he) was going to go to jail for this," Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jordan Kilby wrote in charging documents.

Shriner allegedly refilled the 9-mm handgun magazine and told the woman to tell 911 he had seen an intruder, according to charging documents. He then broke out the window of the kitchen and fired the gun several times, she told authorities.