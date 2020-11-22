$248k grant awarded to new substance abuse coalition

That means stemming the demand for meth through prevention and treatment resources. The coalition will first look to gather information from every angle it can acquire through its new network, so that the landscape becomes clear and gaps in resources can be addressed.

"There's a lot of data out there that hasn't necessarily been synthesized in one place to determine where are our gaps in treatment," Hay Patrick said.

The project director is Shannan Sproull. Janna Lundquist has been named project chair. United Way of Missoula County and a volunteer board of business and community leaders will manage the coalition.

Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative deployed locally, was another example of a collaborative effort with impact, pushing down murders, robberies and aggravated assaults by 25% between April 2018 and April 2020. Since then, that numbers has taken a sharp upward turn with a 40% increase in the last seven months.

Missoula Substance Abuse Connect coalition will mark the first time many of these groups have been at the same table, Hay Patrick said. These will include mental health professionals, businesses, hospitals, people in recovery, schools, the University of Montana and more.

"It's a big umbrella," Hay Patrick said.