Alleged peeper arrested again, held on $100K

A 38-year-old man is back in jail this week after Missoula County prosecutors filed new charging documents alleging he photographed a child in a department store bathroom in April.
Steven Christopher Baltz was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on April 30. He is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children, a felony.
Baltz was initially arrested on April 11 after police responded to the Target in Missoula, where a 10-year-old boy told his father a man had reached a phone under the stall while the boy was standing at the urinal. The boy's father confronted Baltz and held him there until police arrived, according to charging documents. Baltz allowed officers to look at his phone and they found no pictures, but were unable to see whether any photos or videos had been deleted.
The new charging documents, filed April 27, say that state law enforcement had since obtained a search warrant and reviewed deleted files on the phone, finding four photos deleted during the time of the incident. Two of the files were photographs of the boy standing at the urinal, according to charging documents.
According to court filings, the boy told a forensic nurse during an interview at the First Step Resource Center on April 17 that he had noticed someone was holding a cell phone beneath the stall wall and that he could see himself on the phone's screen before a flash appeared on the phone.
Baltz had been released after his initial arrest, the result of an apparent breakdown in communication between authorities; a Missoula County Justice of the Peace who said he asked for some clarity in the charging documents, while prosecutors said they were told the initial charges were rejected by the judge.
Federal court records show Baltz was charged with possession of child pornography in Oregon in 2005 after authorities found a number of images on compact disks at his home. Baltz pleaded guilty in 2006 and was sentenced to five years of probation.
Baltz's bond was set at $100,000 at his initial appearance in Missoula County District Court on Monday. His arraignment is set for May 11.
If convicted, Baltz could face a possible life sentence in state prison.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.