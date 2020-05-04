Alleged peeper arrested again, held on $100K

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 38-year-old man is back in jail this week after Missoula County prosecutors filed new charging documents alleging he photographed a child in a department store bathroom in April.

Steven Christopher Baltz was apprehended by the U.S. Marshals Service and booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on April 30. He is charged with one count of sexual abuse of children, a felony.

Baltz was initially arrested on April 11 after police responded to the Target in Missoula, where a 10-year-old boy told his father a man had reached a phone under the stall while the boy was standing at the urinal. The boy's father confronted Baltz and held him there until police arrived, according to charging documents. Baltz allowed officers to look at his phone and they found no pictures, but were unable to see whether any photos or videos had been deleted.

The new charging documents, filed April 27, say that state law enforcement had since obtained a search warrant and reviewed deleted files on the phone, finding four photos deleted during the time of the incident. Two of the files were photographs of the boy standing at the urinal, according to charging documents.