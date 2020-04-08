Alleged shoplifter pinned by grocery store manager, charged with felony

A man was charged with felony robbery after attempting to steal wine from a grocery store Tuesday, but was pinned down by the store manager until police arrived.
Antonio Thomas Moreno, 24, was charged with felony robbery after allegedly choking a Missoula Fresh Market store manager who tried to stop him from walking out with two bottles of wine. The charge is punishable, if found guilty, by a minimum of two years, and up to 40 years, in Montana State Prison and/or up to a $50,000 fine.
According to court documents, an employee of the Fresh Market on West Broadway alerted the store manager of a possible shoplifter. The manager made his way toward the store’s front entrance, and noticed a different person attempting to leave the store with a cart full of groceries and intervened.
While speaking to that man, the manager noticed Moreno, who he recognized from having asked him to leave several times earlier, walking toward the entrance with a bottle of wine in one hand and another bottle under his coat, the manager told police.
The manager confronted Moreno, who put his hand on the manager's throat and pushed him back, leaving red marks police later observed, according to charging documents.
The manager said he wrapped his arms around Moreno and tripped him with his leg, causing both to fall to the ground, where he pinned Moreno until police arrived, records show.
Moreno told police he had gone to the store to steal alcohol with friends, and said he didn’t think store employees could stop him, according to the records. He said he when he was approached by a store employee, he “defended himself believing the employee was not allowed to legally touch him.”
Moreno was booked into Missoula County Detention Facility, but was released with conditions after his initial appearance in Justice Court Wednesday. He was told to register with pretrial supervision immediately and to stay at least 500 feet away from the Missoula Fresh Market, or else he would be returned to jail to await further proceedings, scheduled for next April 15.
