Attempted homicide suspect appears in court

Fallan's roomate said the man had been at their apartment earlier in the day and had refused when asked several times to leave. This woman had pointed the firearm at the man at least once prior to Fallan actually shooting him, and she said the man left but returned about 30 minutes later.

The man told Fallan "she would have to kill him before he would leave," the woman told police, and so Fallan told the woman to retrieve the gun. The woman gave Fallan the gun, left the apartment with the three children and soon heard police sirens approaching, according to court documents.

Fallan told authorities the man had come to town from out of state that day to help with her three children, and that she and the man had been drinking vodka throughout the day. She told police they have a history of abuse and she was frustrated with the man for not meeting her "expectations" in helping with the children, so she asked him to leave, according to charging documents.

The gun, Fallan said, had been purchased by the man for one of her daughters. She said she didn't know how to load the firearm or how to turn the safety off, but that she had fired it on "accident." Fallan gave different accounts of who loaded the gun, and whether or not the man grabbed the muzzle of the gun and brought it to his head before she pulled the trigger.