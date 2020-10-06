Attempted homicide suspect appears in court

The 29-year-old woman arrested Sunday for attempted deliberate homicide told police over a 911 call that she shot a man who refused to leave her apartment, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday.
The Missoula County Attorney's Office has charged Angela Tess Fallan with attempted deliberate homicide, which carries a possible 100-year prison sentence. She has not yet entered a plea to the charge.
The shooting took place after Fallan and the man had been arguing and drinking throughout the day, according to prosecutors. Fallan gave conflicting statements about who loaded the gun and whether she knew it was loaded when she pulled the trigger, prosecutors wrote in charging documents. At one point Fallan told police she was "just trying to scare him," records state.
Court documents state Fallan called 911 four times in an hour Sunday evening from her apartment at the Wildflower Apartment complex. The first three calls were some version of her asking police to remove the man from the apartment and then canceling the request, according to charging documents.
In the fourth call, at approximately 5:55 p.m., Fallan told dispatch the man had refused to leave the apartment and she had shot him, prosecutors said in court documents. When police arrived at the housing complex, she was standing outside with her three children. She was taken into custody and police found inside the house a man, still breathing, with a .22-caliber gunshot wound to his head.
Fallan's roomate said the man had been at their apartment earlier in the day and had refused when asked several times to leave. This woman had pointed the firearm at the man at least once prior to Fallan actually shooting him, and she said the man left but returned about 30 minutes later.
The man told Fallan "she would have to kill him before he would leave," the woman told police, and so Fallan told the woman to retrieve the gun. The woman gave Fallan the gun, left the apartment with the three children and soon heard police sirens approaching, according to court documents.
Fallan told authorities the man had come to town from out of state that day to help with her three children, and that she and the man had been drinking vodka throughout the day. She told police they have a history of abuse and she was frustrated with the man for not meeting her "expectations" in helping with the children, so she asked him to leave, according to charging documents.
The gun, Fallan said, had been purchased by the man for one of her daughters. She said she didn't know how to load the firearm or how to turn the safety off, but that she had fired it on "accident." Fallan gave different accounts of who loaded the gun, and whether or not the man grabbed the muzzle of the gun and brought it to his head before she pulled the trigger.
“The defendant invited him to her house, drank with him all day and got mad when he wasn’t as helpful as she wanted with her children,” Deputy Missoula County Attorney Meghann Paddock said at Fallan's initial appearance Tuesday. Paddock asked Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway to set Fallan's bail at $500,000.
Fallan's public defender, Brian Yowell, said during the hearing that Fallan had disagreed with several statements laid out in the affidavit, and asked she be released on her own recognizance.
Holloway set Fallan's bail at $250,000. Her next court date is set for Oct. 19.
