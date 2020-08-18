Authorities: Man shot at party near St. Mary's Lake

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 21-year-old man was arrested over the weekend for allegedly shooting at multiple people at a party on St. Mary's Lake after a disagreement, according to Lake County Sheriff Don Bell.

Lake County sheriff's deputies and Flathead Tribal Police responded to the area at approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 15, Bell said in a press release Tuesday.

Investigators found the incident sprang from a disagreement during the party. Christopher Brooks and another person left the party, but then returned and Brooks opened fire upon a group, Bell said. The number of people in the group was not disclosed in the release.

No one was injured in the shooting, but at least one vehicle sustained damage, Bell said.

Brooks is jailed on $100,000 bond and is being held on two charges of assault with a weapon and marijuana possession.

