Bail set at $250K for M trail assault suspect

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The 37-year-old man accused of unprovoked and severe assaults on a woman, her son and two brothers on Missoula's M trail earlier this month is now being held in the Missoula County Jail on $250,000 bail.

Jared Robert Kuntz faces four felony counts of assault and was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Sunday. Kuntz first spent time at the hospital; one of the men he is accused of attacking had stabbed Kuntz in self-defense, a Missoula County prosecutor said at Kuntz's initial court appearance on Monday.

Jennifer Gress, the woman attacked first in a series of incidents on April 10, recently returned to Montana after receiving critical care at a Salt Lake City hospital, although she is still unable to eat and may require more surgery, according to the organizers coordinating a GoFundMe page. Charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court against Kuntz last week state Gress suffered fractures to the left side of her skull and a swollen left eye. She is still unable to see with her left eye, according to the GoFundMe page organizers, who added it is too soon to tell whether the damage is permanent.