Bail set at $250K for M trail assault suspect

The 37-year-old man accused of unprovoked and severe assaults on a woman, her son and two brothers on Missoula's M trail earlier this month is now being held in the Missoula County Jail on $250,000 bail.
Jared Robert Kuntz faces four felony counts of assault and was booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility on Sunday. Kuntz first spent time at the hospital; one of the men he is accused of attacking had stabbed Kuntz in self-defense, a Missoula County prosecutor said at Kuntz's initial court appearance on Monday.
Jennifer Gress, the woman attacked first in a series of incidents on April 10, recently returned to Montana after receiving critical care at a Salt Lake City hospital, although she is still unable to eat and may require more surgery, according to the organizers coordinating a GoFundMe page. Charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court against Kuntz last week state Gress suffered fractures to the left side of her skull and a swollen left eye. She is still unable to see with her left eye, according to the GoFundMe page organizers, who added it is too soon to tell whether the damage is permanent.
"This has uplifted everyone’s spirits to have her back with family," campaign organizer Shawn Silvan wrote. "We all know she has a long way to go to get healthy again."
The GoFundMe page had raised nearly $51,000 by Kuntz's initial appearance on Monday.
During the hearing, Kuntz said he was deemed an "essential worker" at his job, which was not further described, and vowed to maintain a strict regimen in taking his medication. Last week, Jacob Kuntz, the defendant's brother, wrote a Facebook post describing his brother's spiraling mental health conditions that concerned the family for weeks.
Deputy County Attorney Carrie Garber called the attacks "raw, absolutely shocking and violent, unprovoked" in nature and described a history of burglary, criminal mischief and intimidation convictions in asking Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal to set bail at $250,000. Beal obliged, but noted Kuntz would likely be held in jail anyway for violating the terms of his conditional release from the Montana Department of Corrections. Kuntz had been under the supervision of the state Corrections Department for one of the burglary charges, Garber said.
Kuntz has also been banned from University of Montana property, where the assaults took place, Garber said.
Beal set Kuntz's next hearing for May 4.
Donations have surged into a fundraising campaign for the mother of two who was attacked on Missoula's "M" trail on April 10.
