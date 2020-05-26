Beau Donaldson jailed since March awaiting hearing on alleged parole violation

Carolynn Bright, a spokeswoman with the Montana Department of Corrections, said in an email Tuesday the parole board will consider a violation of the conditions of Donaldson's parole, in which he is alleged to have been in possession of firearms, bear spray and ammunition. Bright was unable to say by press time whether officials had scheduled a transfer for Donaldson to appear before the parole board at the prison before the approaching 90-day deadline.

The parole board itself has shifted gears due to the COVID-19 pandemic, telling the Missoulian in March it would develop a list of inmates who were eligible for parole and focus on fast-tracking that process to reduce the number of people in Montana's prisons. At a hearing before the Law and Justice Interim Committee on May 12, however, DOC Director Reginald Michael said the Board of Pardons and Parole had reviewed 190 cases. Of them, three had been released and five had been scheduled for formal hearings, Michael said then. The board's criteria for parole focused on those who are lowest risk to the community and who have plans in place for return to community supervision.