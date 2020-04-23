Beckwith shooting suspect charged

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-839-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The man police say shot his own car multiple times with a rifle on East Beckwith Avenue last week has been charged with two felonies.

Lochlan Michael Gordon is charged with two counts of criminal endangerment, both felonies, each carrying a possible 10-year prison sentence.

Detectives with the Missoula Police Department last found markings from stray bullets ricocheting across the street from where Gordon fired approximately 15 rounds from a rifle into an unoccupied and parked car. Neighbors told investigators Gordon at one point stopped shooting, went back into the house and returned to begin firing again; hence the two separate counts.

One neighbor believed the sound was their gutter falling from the house, and another thought they heard fireworks firing off, according to charging documents filed against Gordon in Missoula County District Court on April 17. Some bullet fragments were recovered from nearby yards, and another bullet hole was found in a neighbor's garage exterior siding, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said in charging documents they believe mental health was in play during the incident based on a subsequent interview with police in which Gordon was not making sense.

Police were called to the area around 1:45 p.m. on April 15 and took Gordon into custody without confrontation. Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby on Tuesday said Gordon is in custody, but declined to name his location. An arrest warrant signed by Missoula District Judge Leslie Halligan on April 20 orders Gordon held on $100,000 once he is booked into the Missoula County Detention Center.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.