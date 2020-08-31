Bertsch ordered to mental fitness evaluation

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An Arlee man who two months ago pleaded guilty to two March 2019 shootings will undergo a mental fitness evaluation after claiming he did not understand proceedings leading up to his guilty plea.

Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta ordered Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested in March 2019, to participate in a mental fitness evaluation at a status hearing on Monday, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby told the Missoulian.

The prosecutor's office and Bertsch's defense attorneys will work toward finding a private party to complete the evaluation rather than the Montana State Hospital, Kilby said. A private party, in theory, would be able to process the evaluation faster than the state facility, Kilby said.

The prosecutor's office did not object to the evaluation, considering Bertsch had answered in the affirmative at his June change of plea hearing when asked if he understood what was happening in the proceedings, but did ask Vannatta set a sentencing hearing date. Vannatta declined to set a date, Kilby said.