Bertsch ordered to mental fitness evaluation

An Arlee man who two months ago pleaded guilty to two March 2019 shootings will undergo a mental fitness evaluation after claiming he did not understand proceedings leading up to his guilty plea.
Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta ordered Johnathan Albert Bertsch, 28 when he was arrested in March 2019, to participate in a mental fitness evaluation at a status hearing on Monday, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Jordan Kilby told the Missoulian.
The prosecutor's office and Bertsch's defense attorneys will work toward finding a private party to complete the evaluation rather than the Montana State Hospital, Kilby said. A private party, in theory, would be able to process the evaluation faster than the state facility, Kilby said.
The prosecutor's office did not object to the evaluation, considering Bertsch had answered in the affirmative at his June change of plea hearing when asked if he understood what was happening in the proceedings, but did ask Vannatta set a sentencing hearing date. Vannatta declined to set a date, Kilby said.
Bertsch was arrested after back-to-back shootings just west of Missoula on March 14, 2019. Three people were shot in their pickup on Expressway around 11 p.m. Shelley Hays, 28, died at the scene. Julie Blanchard, 52, died months later from complications from her gunshot wounds. Casey Blanchard, Julie's son, survived the first shooting.
As law enforcement sprawled out into the county over the next hour, Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer located the suspect's white SUV and immediately came under gunfire, suffering wounds to the head, neck and face. Palmer also survived the shooting.
Bertsch was arrested not far from the scene where Palmer was shot. He initially pleaded not guilty to the charges.
In June, Bertsch pleaded guilty to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. But in July, his father, Burton Bertsch, told the judge Bertsch suffers from a "neurological condition" and autism, and only answered as he thought he was supposed to during the change of plea hearing.
A subsequent inquiry by another public defender, as ordered by Vannatta, found few options available to Bertsch, but suggested the mental health evaluation ordered on Monday.
Vannatta also ordered a previous evaluation completed by Bertsch's defense counsel be filed under seal, Kilby said.
Bertsch's next hearing is set for Nov. 19 in Missoula County District Court.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.