Bertsch requests different psychologist for mental evaluation

Johnathan Bertsch, the accused gunman in the fatal back-to-back shootings in March 2019, agreed to a mental fitness evaluation if it is to be done by a different psychologist than his last evaluation.
Bertsch pleaded guilty in June to one count of deliberate homicide and three counts of attempted deliberate homicide. The next month, however, Bertsch penned a note to Missoula County District Court Judge Shane Vannatta claiming he did not understand the proceedings, despite the rigorous process during his change of plea hearing to ensure he knew what was happening.
Bertsch has so far refused attempts to evaluate his mental fitness to proceed since he pleaded guilty to the charges, for reasons that Bertsch had difficulty explaining during Friday's hearing. At the conclusion of the hearing, Vannatta ordered Bertsch to undergo an evaluation, although with a different psychologist than the one he refused.
Bertsch may be sentenced to many lifetimes over for the shootings that allegedly began by firing multiple rounds into the back of a pickup truck whose driver had blown heavy black exhaust on his own vehicle as it left a bar at the Wye around 11 p.m. on March 14, 2019. Shelley Hays, 28, was killed by the gunfire while Casey Blanchard and his mother Julie Blanchard survived with multiple gunshot woulds. Julie Blanchard, however, died months after the shooting, and just days before Casey Blanchard returned from trauma care at a Salt Lake City hospital in Utah.
Prosecutors alleged Bertsch fled the first shooting scene on Expressway west of Missoula and headed north on Highway 93. There, he parked his car and hid until Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer tracked down his vehicle, according to charging documents. Bertsch then fired multiple rounds at Palmer's cruiser, striking him in the head, face and neck, according to charging documents, although Palmer ultimately survived. Roughly six hours later, Bertsch was arrested near the second shooting scene. Law enforcement found two "AR style" rifles and a handgun in Bertsch's vehicle after his arrest, according to search warrant records.
After his note stating he did not understand his own change of plea hearing, Vannatta ordered he be evaluated. At a status hearing on Friday, Vannatta said Bertsch had refused an evaluation from Dr. Laura Kirsch, a forensic psychologist. Asked why he had refused, Bertsch tried multiple times to defer his answer to his father, Burton Bertsch. Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jordan Kilby said Friday Burton Bertsch had been "obstructing" the evaluation process, which Burton Bertsch denied.
"She kept asking him political questions, is what he told me," Burton Bertsch said of the psychologist. "I wasn't there. … They basically want me to tell him what to do, and I don't feel that's right to do."
Vannatta ordered Burton Bertsch to "counsel" his son to participate in the evaluation, or his son would be sent to the State Hospital in Warm Springs for an evaluation, a process which would draw out the case for many more months. Prosecutors have noted the victims' families are "languishing" while waiting for justice in the 19-month-old case.
"I realize the victims in this case have waited a significantly long time for this matter to be resolved," Vannatta said. "It's important to the court to get it right so that the community and the victims don't have to deal with this in six or nine months, or one or two years from now, in an appeal to the Supreme Court."
Bertsch's next hearing is set for Nov. 19.
