Bertsch requests different psychologist for mental evaluation

Prosecutors alleged Bertsch fled the first shooting scene on Expressway west of Missoula and headed north on Highway 93. There, he parked his car and hid until Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Wade Palmer tracked down his vehicle, according to charging documents. Bertsch then fired multiple rounds at Palmer's cruiser, striking him in the head, face and neck, according to charging documents, although Palmer ultimately survived. Roughly six hours later, Bertsch was arrested near the second shooting scene. Law enforcement found two "AR style" rifles and a handgun in Bertsch's vehicle after his arrest, according to search warrant records.

After his note stating he did not understand his own change of plea hearing, Vannatta ordered he be evaluated. At a status hearing on Friday, Vannatta said Bertsch had refused an evaluation from Dr. Laura Kirsch, a forensic psychologist. Asked why he had refused, Bertsch tried multiple times to defer his answer to his father, Burton Bertsch. Deputy Missoula County Attorney Jordan Kilby said Friday Burton Bertsch had been "obstructing" the evaluation process, which Burton Bertsch denied.

"She kept asking him political questions, is what he told me," Burton Bertsch said of the psychologist. "I wasn't there. … They basically want me to tell him what to do, and I don't feel that's right to do."