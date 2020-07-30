Body slam lands Missoula man with felony assault charge

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 22-year-old man was arrested downtown Saturday after allegedly slamming another man who had been asking for cigarettes into the concrete.

Cameron Hunter Mattson is charged with aggravated assault — a felony carrying a maximum 20-year prison sentence — and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor with a maximum sentence of six months in the county jail.

Prosecutors said in charging documents filed against Mattson in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday that a Missoula police officer patrolling the downtown area had been flagged down and advised of an assault near the parking garage on Ryman Street. The officer found a man unconscious and lying on his back near the entrance of the parking garage. According to charging documents, the officer spotted a man who started running up the parking garage after noticing the officer. Several people at the scene told the officer the man who was running had committed the assault, according to court filings.

The man, later identified as Mattson, was apprehended in the alley north of the parking garage. According to charging documents, Mattson repeatedly asked "Is the kid OK?," after his arrest.