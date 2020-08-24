Bonner man held on $50K bond for pointing rifle at two people

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 43-year-old Bonner man is being held in jail after pointing an assault-style rifle at two people at a Missoula motel on Saturday, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday.

Jesse Lee Pearce is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, both felonies. If convicted on both charges, Pearce could be sentenced to a maximum total of 40 years in state prison.

Missoula County prosecutors allege Pearce pointed an "AR-15 type" rifle at a motel employee and guest after he believed someone was filming him during an argument with his wife.

Police responded to the Inn on Broadway Saturday and found a man, later identified as Pearce, along with his wife and an 11-year-old child in the parking lot, according to charging documents.

Pearce told officers he was having an argument with his wife when a man approached him and filmed Pearce on his phone. Pearce said he told the man to stop filming him, and the man then threatened to go get a gun, to which Pearce responded by saying he would go get his own gun. He denied pointing the firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, at the man.

Pearce's wife, however, told police that after the other man told Pearce he would get a gun, Pearce did point his rifle at the man.