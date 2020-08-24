Bonner man held on $50K bond for pointing rifle at two people

A 43-year-old Bonner man is being held in jail after pointing an assault-style rifle at two people at a Missoula motel on Saturday, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County Justice Court on Monday.
Jesse Lee Pearce is charged with two counts of assault with a weapon, both felonies. If convicted on both charges, Pearce could be sentenced to a maximum total of 40 years in state prison.
Missoula County prosecutors allege Pearce pointed an "AR-15 type" rifle at a motel employee and guest after he believed someone was filming him during an argument with his wife.
Police responded to the Inn on Broadway Saturday and found a man, later identified as Pearce, along with his wife and an 11-year-old child in the parking lot, according to charging documents.
Pearce told officers he was having an argument with his wife when a man approached him and filmed Pearce on his phone. Pearce said he told the man to stop filming him, and the man then threatened to go get a gun, to which Pearce responded by saying he would go get his own gun. He denied pointing the firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P15 rifle, at the man.
Pearce's wife, however, told police that after the other man told Pearce he would get a gun, Pearce did point his rifle at the man.
Another officer spoke with a motel employee, who went over to try to calm the situation down, and stopped between the two men. One of the men got inside his vehicle and pointed a gun at her, she told police, according to court documents.
The other man involved told police he was only on the phone with his family — not filming Pearce — when Pearce began yelling at him about filming. The man said Pearce was the first to say he would grab his gun, and that he responded by saying he'd get his own gun, although he didn't have one. The man only hoped the statement would deter any further violence, he told officers.
At Pearce's initial appearance on Monday, Deputy Missoula County Attorney Carrie Garber requested his bail be set at $50,000 for pointing a weapon at two people "without any provocation whatsoever." Missoula County Justice of the Peace Alex Beal obliged the bond request.
Pearce, who requested a public defender in his case, will appear for his next hearing on Sept. 14.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.