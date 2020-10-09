Bounty hunters, insurance company settle case with Lolo family

In February 2019, Baker was given a three-year deferred sentence for the charge of criminal endangerment. In April 2019, the ACLU of Montana and two other law firms filed a suit in U.S. District Court against First Call Bail and Surety Inc., the company's owner, as well as the company's insurance agencies and Baker on behalf of Mitchell and his family, claiming violations of federal anti-racketeering laws. Along with the settlement, which was not disclosed in the release, the ACLU said Wednesday the case saw a "first-of-its-kind" ruling that bail bondsman, bounty hunters and insurance companies that underwrite the operations were engaged in a joint enterprise.

“This settlement will help our clients rebuild their lives after they were traumatized by bounty hunters who took the law into their own hands,” said Alex Rate, legal director with the ACLU of Montana. “This settlement should send a signal to other for-profit bail companies: You can and will be held accountable for your exploitative actions. The court found that the bail contract used in this case was unenforceable, and we expect other courts will see it similarly — in Montana and in other states where the outdated cash bail system persists.”

Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters, meaning no licensing and training required by the state. Additionally, there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits. In May 2018, a Missoula District Court judge called on the Montana Legislature to fix that issue. The following year, a proposal to bring them under the regulations of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry was tabled by its own sponsor, Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, who said more time was needed to make the bill workable. She vowed to bring the bill to lawmakers again in 2021.

