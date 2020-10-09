Bounty hunters, insurance company settle case with Lolo family

Bounty hunters, a bail bondsman company and an insurance company have settled with the Lolo family who awoke one night under gunpoint because the man owed the bail bond company $115 after missing a court hearing, the American Civil Liberties Union of Montana said this week.
The case stemmed from a 2017 incident in which Vaness Baker led a team of bounty hunters into the home of Eugene Mitchell, who had missed a court hearing in which he was facing a couple of traffic offenses. Baker was there on behalf of First Call Bail and Surety, Inc., the bail bond company with which Mitchell had signed an agreement to spring him from jail when he couldn't post bail. The group of six bounty hunters broke into the home and drew firearms on the family once entering their bedroom. Mitchell owed the company $115, the Missoulian has reported.
“When those bounty hunters broke into our house, they terrorized us,” Eugene Mitchell said in the emailed release. “While we're thankful to receive this settlement, my wife and daughter still don't feel safe in our home. I know we’re not the only ones treated like this by bail companies, and I hope by filing this lawsuit we can help keep this from happening to more people.”
In February 2019, Baker was given a three-year deferred sentence for the charge of criminal endangerment. In April 2019, the ACLU of Montana and two other law firms filed a suit in U.S. District Court against First Call Bail and Surety Inc., the company's owner, as well as the company's insurance agencies and Baker on behalf of Mitchell and his family, claiming violations of federal anti-racketeering laws. Along with the settlement, which was not disclosed in the release, the ACLU said Wednesday the case saw a "first-of-its-kind" ruling that bail bondsman, bounty hunters and insurance companies that underwrite the operations were engaged in a joint enterprise.
“This settlement will help our clients rebuild their lives after they were traumatized by bounty hunters who took the law into their own hands,” said Alex Rate, legal director with the ACLU of Montana. “This settlement should send a signal to other for-profit bail companies: You can and will be held accountable for your exploitative actions. The court found that the bail contract used in this case was unenforceable, and we expect other courts will see it similarly — in Montana and in other states where the outdated cash bail system persists.”
Montana has no regulations concerning bounty hunters, meaning no licensing and training required by the state. Additionally, there are no laws expressly allowing their existence or governing their limits. In May 2018, a Missoula District Court judge called on the Montana Legislature to fix that issue. The following year, a proposal to bring them under the regulations of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry was tabled by its own sponsor, Sen. Diane Sands, D-Missoula, who said more time was needed to make the bill workable. She vowed to bring the bill to lawmakers again in 2021.
