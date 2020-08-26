Californian gets probation for blackmailing Whitefish philanthropist

A 57-year-old California man who pleaded guilty in May to years of attempting to blackmail a Whitefish philanthropist was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday to five years of probation.
Bryan Gregg Waterfield Nash, of Woodside, California, was initially indicted in July 2019 on 11 charges for stalking and interstate communication with intent to extort. Those charges were swapped out for one misdemeanor count of blackmail as part of a plea agreement filed in May.
Through an entanglement of lawsuits, other filings and through comments by the victim's attorney, the victim in Nash's case has been identified Michael Goguen, a California philanthropist who lives in northwest Montana and is the benefactor of Two Bear Air, a private wilderness rescue operation.
In August 2019, Goguen's attorney told the Missoulian Nash had harassed Goguen for years.
Federal court filings state the blackmail scheme began in 2013 and continued through 2019, a timeline in which Nash sought to extort several million dollars from Goguen. Their dispute began with Nash blaming Goguen for his failed marriage. In the following years, harassment turned to threats to expose the businessman for allegedly salacious conduct, allegations which were investigated and found baseless by the FBI.
At his May change-of-plea hearing, Nash told a U.S. magistrate judge be did not realize he was breaking the law.
In a sentencing memorandum filed earlier this month, Nash's defense attorney argued his mental health was a factor in the blackmail scheme, and said Nash had been working to overcome it.
In her sentencing order filed on Tuesday, U.S. Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto gave Nash five years under federal probation, along with conditions such as no contact with the victim, as well as associates of the victim who were contacted in the blackmail scheme.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.