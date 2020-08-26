Californian gets probation for blackmailing Whitefish philanthropist

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 57-year-old California man who pleaded guilty in May to years of attempting to blackmail a Whitefish philanthropist was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Missoula on Tuesday to five years of probation.

Bryan Gregg Waterfield Nash, of Woodside, California, was initially indicted in July 2019 on 11 charges for stalking and interstate communication with intent to extort. Those charges were swapped out for one misdemeanor count of blackmail as part of a plea agreement filed in May.

Through an entanglement of lawsuits, other filings and through comments by the victim's attorney, the victim in Nash's case has been identified Michael Goguen, a California philanthropist who lives in northwest Montana and is the benefactor of Two Bear Air, a private wilderness rescue operation.

In August 2019, Goguen's attorney told the Missoulian Nash had harassed Goguen for years.