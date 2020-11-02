Charges dropped against man accused of domestic assault

Federal prosecutors in August dismissed two assault charges against a man accused of slashing his boyfriend at a residence in Glacier National Park a month earlier.
Bradley Samuel Hoshor was initially charged in July in U.S. District Court in Montana with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault against a partner. Hoshor's partner, according to initial court filings, alleged he had attacked him with a knife at a residence in Glacier National Park after the two had been arguing. Hoshor also told investigators his partner was the true assailant, and that he had gone to sleep after the argument and awoke to find his partner attacking him.
On Aug. 20, federal prosecutors filed a motion to dismiss the charges against Hoshor without prejudice, which means prosecutors could still bring the charges back at a later time. U.S. District Court Magistrate Kathleen DeSoto granted the dismissal the same day.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.