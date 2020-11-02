Charges dropped against man accused of domestic assault

Bradley Samuel Hoshor was initially charged in July in U.S. District Court in Montana with assault with a dangerous weapon and assault against a partner. Hoshor's partner, according to initial court filings, alleged he had attacked him with a knife at a residence in Glacier National Park after the two had been arguing. Hoshor also told investigators his partner was the true assailant, and that he had gone to sleep after the argument and awoke to find his partner attacking him.