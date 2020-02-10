Charges: Griz linebacker hid from cops in dumpster; pleads guilty

In a text, University of Montana Athletics director Kent Haslam said Monday he was aware of the charges, and the Athletic Conduct Team will decide what the repercussions are for Flink, a redshirt sophomore. Flink, a Big Sky High School graduate, had nine tackles in 2019.

"We are aware of an incident over the weekend involving a student-athlete and law enforcement," Haslam wrote. "As we do whenever we have this type of issue, we will follow the process described in the student-athlete code of conduct."

Haslam said he couldn't speculate what the ACT would decide on for the penalty, but confirmed that both the obstruction and MIP charges are Category III offenses, the lowest of three categories.

In the student-athlete code of conduct, a mandatory minimum penalty rubric determines some possible outcomes, depending on the seriousness of the offense and how many offenses there were. If the two charges are treated as two separate Category III offenses, Flink would receive a "minimum suspension of 10% of scheduled contests."

If treated as a single offense, it would incur any number of penalties, including a behavior contract, alcohol counseling, or game and practice suspension.

In the court system, a minor in possession charge carries a maximum penalty of a $300 fine on first offense. Obstructing a peace officer carries a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $500 fine.

