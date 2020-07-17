City spokeswoman explains call in partner's DUI case

Saying it had reviewed more information in the case, the Missoula County Attorney's Office on Friday filed a request to charge a felony against a 50-year-old man who allegedly was drunk when he drove across two lawns last week, narrowly missing a house and terrifying the homeowner relaxing in her back yard.
Bradley Layton was arrested on a felony count of criminal endangerment, but was officially charged only with a misdemeanor, after the felony was declined by county prosecutors. Although the City of Missoula's communications director called a friend in the county prosecutor's office the same day the felony charge was initially dropped from her partner's drunken driving case, she and an official with the prosecutor's office say no requests for special treatment were made.
Communications Director Ginny Merriam said in an interview Friday she does not believe she crossed any ethical boundaries by calling a deputy county attorney to request information about the charges against Layton, her partner, and how bail procedures worked.
The call was placed on Sunday while Layton was still jailed, but Missoula County's chief criminal prosecutor, Matt Jennings, said Wednesday it came after Layton's case had already been sent to Missoula Municipal Court without the felony criminal endangerment charge on which Layton was being held. After the felony was dropped, Layton was released from jail on Sunday.
"I would not call anybody to ask for any special favor for anybody, anybody in my family because it would be unethical," Merriam said.
On Monday, Layton pleaded not guilty in Missoula Municipal Court on Monday to aggravated driving under the influence, speeding, reckless driving and failure to give notice of an accident by the quickest means.
Three days earlier, Layton had crashed through two residential yards in the Rattlesnake neighborhood while driving Merriam's 1982 Ford F-250, and his breath registered a blood-alcohol content twice the legal limit for impairment, according to court records.
Layton's felony charge was listed through the weekend on the county's jail roster, which is accessible to the public. Merriam said she called the prosecutor friend, whom she has known for many years, from her personal phone because she needed information on how to navigate her partner's case in a system with which she was unfamiliar, particularly what charges he was being held on and what could be done about bail. Merriam said she did not view the jail roster itself.
"No, God, I did not want to see it," she said.
After Merriam received a call back from her friend, who told her there was no longer a felony charge, she received a call from Layton and picked him up at the jail.
Jennings said Wednesday he would be "howling at the moon" in anger if he were to learn a request for special treatment had been made, but said the information about Merriam's call as described did not bear out such an inquiry.
On Friday, Jennings said county prosecutors were working with the city attorney's office to dismiss the municipal court charges against Layton. That dismissal has not yet been ruled on, he said. Jennings also said it is common for county and city prosecutors to work closely to ensure appropriate charges are filed, and cases can often bounce between the two courts.
The truck driven by Layton careened through the front yard of one home on Missoula Avenue on July 10 and continued toward the home next door to the north. That homeowner was sitting in her back yard, directly in the pickup’s path, according to Friday's filing in Missoula County District Court.
Roughly 20 yards before reaching the woman’s property, however, the path of the pickup — still clearly marked Tuesday by the wrecked landscaping — veered away from a large log and toward the front yard instead. The path continues through the woman’s iron fence, pinballs off a black walnut tree and through the iron fence again back onto Missoula Avenue, where it struck another vehicle, according to the recent filing. The homeowner who was in her back yard told officers on the scene she believed she would be struck and possibly killed by the vehicle.
Layton on Tuesday admitted a long struggle with alcohol and acknowledged that he could have killed someone. If his case is dismissed in Municipal Court and a judge grants county prosecutors' request to file the felony case against him, he will be charged with felony criminal endangerment and aggravated driving under the influence, a misdemeanor. A conviction on the felony charge carries a maximum penalty of a $50,000 fine and 10 years in prison.
***
On Monday, the Missoulian requested the filings in Layton's criminal case in Missoula Municipal Court. A response email tallying the total owed for the documents had CC'd Merriam, which Municipal Court Administrator Tina Reinicke said on Thursday has been policy for several years. That evening, before the Missoulian's story on the Rattlesnake crash, Layton left a voicemail for Missoulian Publisher Jim Strauss asking the newspaper not run the story and further embarrass him.
On Tuesday morning, Layton again left a voicemail, which was directed to Executive Editor Gwen Florio, asking to terminate any upcoming story on the alleged drunken driving incident. Hours later, Layton's daughter made another appeal on a call to this reporter's cell phone.
Merriam said Friday Layton had learned of the newspaper's reporting through the email on which she was attached. While working from home in close quarters, Merriam said she could not hide her sorrowful reaction from Layton upon learning of the records request and told Layton of it. Merriam also said she had given Layton's daughter this reporter's cell phone number, because his daughter was so distraught at the thought of a news story regarding the crash.
"I know you're all working remotely and that's how you're reached," Merriam said. "She asked me if it's something I would do. … I explained, 'No, I would never do that, that's not something you do.'"
Merriam, a former Missoulian reporter from 1986 to 2006, did not call the newspaper asking to quash any story on her partner.
Missoula Mayor John Engen on Friday defended Merriam's respect for ethical boundaries and cited their long professional relationship in City Hall and as former colleagues at the Missoulian.
"Over the course of those 30 years I've known her to be a person of remarkable integrity," Engen said. "I also trust the other people involved here. … I know that even if someone were to ask them to intervene in some way or seek special treatment they're not going to provide it. I also know that Ginny would never ask that.
"My conversations with Ginny about this challenging piece of her personal life is that, like any other person who's trying to navigate a system with which they're unfamiliar, she called someone she knew within the system to get some insight on what the hell is going on. Ginny Merriam is the last person who would ask someone to do something that would even broach the unethical."
Engen also said he did not see an ethical breach in Merriam sharing information with Layton she had obtained in her professional capacity. Aside from the benefit of having the reporter's cell phone number, Layton's daughter could have just as easily found contact information online, Engen said.
And he refuted the notion that close relationships among city and county officials and staff might blur ethical lines.
"No, it's a community where, I think, people are willing and able to ask for support from relationships they've built over a long time," he said. "I occasionally get asked to lean into matters of criminal justice and I Just, you know, the immediate answer is no. A, because not only is it not my lane, but also I work with a bunch of ethical people on both sides of the street, within this building and at Missoula County who just aren't going to compromise themselves."
