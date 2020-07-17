City spokeswoman explains call in partner's DUI case

"I know you're all working remotely and that's how you're reached," Merriam said. "She asked me if it's something I would do. … I explained, 'No, I would never do that, that's not something you do.'"

Merriam, a former Missoulian reporter from 1986 to 2006, did not call the newspaper asking to quash any story on her partner.

Missoula Mayor John Engen on Friday defended Merriam's respect for ethical boundaries and cited their long professional relationship in City Hall and as former colleagues at the Missoulian.

"Over the course of those 30 years I've known her to be a person of remarkable integrity," Engen said. "I also trust the other people involved here. … I know that even if someone were to ask them to intervene in some way or seek special treatment they're not going to provide it. I also know that Ginny would never ask that.

"My conversations with Ginny about this challenging piece of her personal life is that, like any other person who's trying to navigate a system with which they're unfamiliar, she called someone she knew within the system to get some insight on what the hell is going on. Ginny Merriam is the last person who would ask someone to do something that would even broach the unethical."