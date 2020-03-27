Columbia Falls man gets 15 years for soliciting photos from underage girl

A 30-year-old Columbia Falls man was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison on Friday for soliciting sexually explicit photos from an underage girl over Facebook.

Todd Louis Pajnich pleaded guilty in December to sexual exploitation of a child, which carries a minimum 15-year prison sentence. As part of the plea agreement, federal prosecutors agreed to dismiss two other charges — receipt of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor.

Federal prosecutors alleged in court documents Pajnich began communicating with the girl on Facebook in January 2019. Facebook reported potential exploitation occurring between the two accounts to authorities, who found Pajnich had specifically asked about the girl's age. She told him she was 13, although she was 10 years old at the time, according to charging documents.

Pajnich sent the girl a sexually explicit photo of himself and, after he asked for photos in return, she sent him photos, as well, according to court documents. Within days of receiving the photos, Pajnich was messaging the girl about running away to his home, prosecutors said in court records.

U.S. District Judge Dana Christensen handed down the 15-year prison sentence on Friday in U.S. District Court in Missoula.

There is no parole in the federal court system, so Pajnich will likely spend the entire 15-year term in prison. Once completed, he will be under federal supervision for 10 years.

