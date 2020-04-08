Convicted killer charged with witness tampering

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

A 19-year-old convicted last month of killing two people in a robbery-turned-double-homicide was charged with witness tampering after threatening other jail inmates who testified against him.

Preston Rossbach was charged April 2 with one count of felony tampering with witnesses or informants after allegedly smearing threatening messages in a holding cell where other inmates testifying against him were held during his trial, prosecutors say. The messages accused the two men of being "rats," according to court documents.

Rossbach was convicted last month of murdering Jason Flink and Megan McLaughlin at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018, and stabbing a third person who survived. Prosecutors had alleged Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant who is being tried separately, sought to rob their drug dealer in the motel room after she sold them some “bad drugs.”

The dealer wasn’t there, but prosecutors said Whitworth opened fire on the three people in the motel room anyway; Rossbach was accused of stabbing two of the victims to make sure no witnesses survived.