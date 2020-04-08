Convicted killer charged with witness tampering

A 19-year-old convicted last month of killing two people in a robbery-turned-double-homicide was charged with witness tampering after threatening other jail inmates who testified against him.
Preston Rossbach was charged April 2 with one count of felony tampering with witnesses or informants after allegedly smearing threatening messages in a holding cell where other inmates testifying against him were held during his trial, prosecutors say. The messages accused the two men of being "rats," according to court documents.
Rossbach was convicted last month of murdering Jason Flink and Megan McLaughlin at the Mountain Valley Inn in October 2018, and stabbing a third person who survived. Prosecutors had alleged Rossbach and Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant who is being tried separately, sought to rob their drug dealer in the motel room after she sold them some “bad drugs.”
The dealer wasn’t there, but prosecutors said Whitworth opened fire on the three people in the motel room anyway; Rossbach was accused of stabbing two of the victims to make sure no witnesses survived.
According to court documents, Rossbach was placed in a holding cell at the courthouse during a lunch break at his trial on March 10. At around 1 p.m., one of the inmates who was scheduled to testify against Rossbach was driven from the jail to the courthouse. When the bailiff informed Rossbach he needed to be moved from the cell to make room for someone else, he responded “Oh, I know who that is,” charging documents say.
The inmate, in whom prosecutors said Rossbach had confided about events surrounding his initial charges, saw two messages smudged into the cell accusing him and another inmate who had testified earlier that day of being “rats.”
The inmate still testified, despite reportedly feeling scared and threatened, according to court records, but Missoula Police Department Detective Mark Blood noted that the inmate seemed “different than he had been prior to this incident.”
The smudged messages were reported to law enforcement, and samples were sent to the Montana State Crime Lab. Three samples were tested for Rossbach’s DNA. One had a mixture of three individuals, and was therefore inconclusive. A second showed DNA of at least two people, with one of them matching Rossbach, and a third sample also matched Rossbach, according to charging documents.
A jury found Rossbach guilty on all charges associated with the murders, which included two deliberate homicide charges; one count of assault with a weapon for stabbing and slashing Kaleb Williams, the one man who survived; and evidence tampering for taking the knife from the motel room. He was also charged with two counts of intimidation threatening with a knife two people who rode in a car with him and Whitworth, allegedly telling them, “You didn’t see nothing.”
The witness tampering charges come with a punishment of up to 10 years in Montana State Prison and up to a $50,000 fine if found guilty.
Rossbach is scheduled to appear in Missoula County District Court on the new charges Wednesday, April 15. His sentencing in the double homicide case isn’t scheduled until July 15.
