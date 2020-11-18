Couple sentenced to prison for 'horrendous' child abuse

At the home, Zitzer said Angela Cobler had to unfasten the padlock outside of the girl's room before she could walk inside and see the large security camera pointing at the duct tape square on the floor; a sort-of corral where the girl would have to stay to be in view of the camera. The girl had a bruise on her eye and she showed the social worker the bucket in her room she had to use as a toilet when her adopted parents did not let her out. The girl also told Zitzer how she was not allowed to eat sometimes, and other times she was forced to eat so much that she would vomit. Her parents would then force her to eat the vomit, the girl told Zitzer.