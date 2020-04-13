Court docs: 'M' trail menace charged

Charging documents filed against Jared Robert Kuntz on Monday by the Missoula County Attorney's Office allege he first assaulted a woman on the lower end of the trail system and then chased her 13-year-old son toward the bottom before fleeing back uphill. Near the top, roughly two hours later, law enforcement met two other men near the top of the mountain, one of them having stabbed Kuntz as he attacked them with a wild look in his eye, according to charging documents.

Charging documents state the woman struck down in the first assault, Jennifer Gress, suffered fractures to the left side of her skull and her left eye was swollen shut. In the second attack, prosecutors allege Kuntz crept out from some bushes near the top of the mountain, charged at two men, brothers Carl and Stephen Blotsky, now naked and demanding clothes. Kuntz allegedly knocked Carl Blotsky to the ground and began striking him, causing an injury on the back of Carl's head from a rock beneath the scuffle. The other Blotsky then struck Kuntz with a tree branch before Carl stabbed Kuntz two or three times with a knife, prosecutors wrote in charging documents. The brothers then fled up the hill and called for help. Kuntz chased them a little further before limping off out of sight, they told police.