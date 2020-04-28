Court docs: Missoula man protesting self-quarantine charged with disrupting health department

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Missoula County prosecutors last week filed a charge against a man for attempting to tie up the city-county health department phone lines in protest of his self-quarantine order, according to charging documents in Missoula County Justice Court.

Prosecutors charged Justin Phillip Alan Bancal with obstructing a local health officer in performance of duties, a misdemeanor carrying a possible 90-day jail sentence and a maximum $500 fine. Bancal has not yet made his initial appearance on the charge, which is still under review, justice court staff said Tuesday.

According to charging documents signed on April 21, Shannon Therriault, director of environmental health for the Missoula City-County Health Department, reported the alleged harassment to the authorities on April 10. Therriault told authorities she had been trying to get Bancal to self-quarantine as directed in Gov. Steve Bullock's stay-at-home order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Bancal became upset and told Therriault he would "tie up all of the phone lines at the health department as a matter of protest," according to court records.

Bancal called repeatedly until the health department blocked his number, but Bancal returned to the phone lines with different numbers, prosecutors wrote in the affidavit. Therriault described the calls to law enforcement as a "major disruption."

Officials from the Environmental Health division of the health department were not immediately available for comment late Tuesday. A number for Bancal could not be located before press time.

