Court docs released in basketball player's strangulation case

Charging documents filed Friday against a University of Montana men's basketball player allege Naseem Gaskin choked a woman after an argument over him texting with another person.

Gaskin is charged in Missoula County Justice Court with felony strangulation, as well as misdemeanor assault of a partner or family member. If convicted of both charges, Gaskin could be sentenced to a maximum five years in prison and an additional year in the county jail.

Police responded on Wednesday to a report of domestic abuse a woman said took place that night at a residence on the 300 block of Front Street, according to charging documents. The woman told officers she and Gaskin got in an argument about him texting another person, and he had used his feet to kick her out of the bed. The woman got up and took his phone, according to charging documents, at which point Gaskin pinned her to the bed and put her in a chokehold, using the inside of his elbow to strangle her.

When the woman attempted to bite Gaskin and pull his hair, he grabbed her neck with one hand and continued strangling her, according to charging documents.

"Doe recalled thinking that she did not want to die while the Defendant was strangling her," prosecutors wrote in charging documents.