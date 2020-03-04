Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen

A Missoula couple is facing several felonies after a countywide burglary spree, spanning from a quarter million dollar heist from a Missoula jeweler in December to a break-in at a tow truck yard on Sunday.
Missoula police on Sunday arrested Kasey Hugs, 35, at Red's Towing, where she was found with multiple keys from the shop, according to charging documents. They also arrested her boyfriend, 43-year-old Travis Burgess, sitting in Hugs' Jeep which was running outside the towing company's shop, according to court filings. Both are being held at the Missoula County Detention Facility on $20,000 bail.
Hugs was already facing one felony burglary charge stemming from December, when Missoula police began investigating a theft of $250,000 in jewelry from Adair Jewelers kiosk in Southgate Mall. On Dec. 9, 2019, police were alerted that all of the jewelry inside the safes, the keys to those safes and the kiosk's security camera system was missing, according to court filings.
Hugs pleaded not guilty to the jewelry heist in January.
Detectives found security footage from a different mall store that showed a woman at the kiosk around 10:15 p.m. on Dec. 8, well after mall closing hours, and again around 9 a.m. on Dec. 9, the morning Adair employees realized they had been burgled. It was not clear from court documents how the suspected burglar gained entry to the mall after hours.
You have free articles remaining.
More than a week later, detectives caught a break when a man arrested in a separate case reported Hugs had brought video equipment to his house, which he said Hugs claimed to be from a jewelry shop, and left it there, according to court filings. The man's wife turned over the security camera components to police, who were able to identify Hugs on the recovered footage by comparing another booking photo from 2017, according to charging documents.
At her initial appearance, Hugs had been released to pre-trial supervision, said Missoula County chief criminal prosecutor Matt Jennings.
When Hugs and Burgess were arrested at Red's Towing on March 1, Missoula police detectives found a cell phone in the Jeep Burgess was sitting in was tied to an investigation by the Missoula County Sheriff's Office into a string of burglaries in Seeley Lake a day earlier.
At about 8 a.m. on Feb. 29, a sheriff's deputy responded to a burglary at a Seeley Lake coffee shop, where the door had been battered in and a laptop, a cell phone and $50 had gone missing, according to court documents. At approximately 5:54 the next morning, the deputy responded to another burglary, this time at the Stone Fly Bar. Surveillance video from the bar showed a man and a woman spent approximately 42 minutes breaking into the business to steal an ATM, according to charging documents. Images of the man captured on the bar's cameras showed tattoos that matched the images of the suspected burglar from the coffee shop.
The phone that had been missing in the coffee shop was the one found in the Jeep Burgess had been sitting in when police responded to Red's Towing on March 1, according to charging documents filed against Burgess.
On March 2, a detective with the Sheriff's Office interviewed Burgess at the jail. According to charging documents, Burgess said he had been on a downward spiral using heroin and could not remember much for the last several days. He told the detective the ATM had been stashed in the woods and showed law enforcement where it had been pushed off an embankment and covered with rocks to conceal it near U.S. Highway 200 and Johnsrud Park Road, according to the affidavit filed on March 3. The ATM appeared damaged by a grinder when inspected by detectives, although it had not successfully been opened.