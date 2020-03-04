Court filings: jewelry heisted, ATM stolen

The phone that had been missing in the coffee shop was the one found in the Jeep Burgess had been sitting in when police responded to Red's Towing on March 1, according to charging documents filed against Burgess.

On March 2, a detective with the Sheriff's Office interviewed Burgess at the jail. According to charging documents, Burgess said he had been on a downward spiral using heroin and could not remember much for the last several days. He told the detective the ATM had been stashed in the woods and showed law enforcement where it had been pushed off an embankment and covered with rocks to conceal it near U.S. Highway 200 and Johnsrud Park Road, according to the affidavit filed on March 3. The ATM appeared damaged by a grinder when inspected by detectives, although it had not successfully been opened.