Court: New trial for man convicted of rape

A 32-year-old Missoula man convicted last year of raping an intoxicated woman he found in a downtown parking garage in 2017 will get a new trial, the Montana Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday.
Shane Pelletier was sentenced to 40 years in prison, with 20 suspended, in March 2019. Pelletier appealed his conviction to the Supreme Court weeks later. On Tuesday, Supreme Court justices issued a 4-1 decision in Pelletier's favor, sending the case back down to Missoula County District Court for a new trial.
Pelletier testified during trial that he left his apartment near Ryman and West Main streets for a cigarette when he heard someone vomiting in the parking garage across the street. He brought the woman he found back to his apartment and claimed they had consensual sex, while the woman reported to the police the next day Pelletier had raped her while she was intoxicated.
During the trial, when Pelletier contested during his testimony he would not commit such a crime like the one he was charged with, Missoula Deputy County Attorney Brian Lowney countered with a single question about a 2003 police investigation into Pelletier for exactly the same crime. Lowney's question had been approved by the judge, but Supreme Court Justice Dirk Sandefur, who wrote the majority opinion, said Cascade County District Court Judge Greg Pinski, presiding over the case as a substitute, should not have allowed Lowney to bring up the 2003 investigation, essentially because Pelletier had not been convicted in that case.
Pelletier's appeal also argued that his defense counsel should have been able to show the jury the woman's full toxicology report taken after she reported the alleged rape to police. The full toxicology report would have shown the THC in her system, ingested the day after the incident and before the report to police, could have impeded her recall, Pelletier's defense argued. Pinski did not allow the report at trial, ruling that without expert testimony on marijuana's affect on memory, the matter would pull the case into a "sideshow" about marijuana. The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling Pinski could have allowed the defense to tailor their introduction of the marijuana use to the jury.
Justice Jim Rice wrote the only dissenting opinion, saying he would affirm Pelletier's conviction. He did not believe Pinksi should have stifled the question about the 2003 investigation into Pelletier, and warned Pelletier, during the re-trial, can now say anything about his character without rebuttal from prosecutors. He also wrote that Pinski's decision to preclude Pelletier's defense from presenting the THC in the woman's system at the time she reported the incident to police was indeed erroneous, but not enough to reverse the conviction.
It's unclear at this juncture who will preside over the re-trial. Cascade County District Court Judge Greg Pinksi has since retired from the bench.
