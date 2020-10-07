Court: New trial for man convicted of rape

Pelletier's appeal also argued that his defense counsel should have been able to show the jury the woman's full toxicology report taken after she reported the alleged rape to police. The full toxicology report would have shown the THC in her system, ingested the day after the incident and before the report to police, could have impeded her recall, Pelletier's defense argued. Pinski did not allow the report at trial, ruling that without expert testimony on marijuana's affect on memory, the matter would pull the case into a "sideshow" about marijuana. The Supreme Court disagreed, ruling Pinski could have allowed the defense to tailor their introduction of the marijuana use to the jury.

Justice Jim Rice wrote the only dissenting opinion, saying he would affirm Pelletier's conviction. He did not believe Pinksi should have stifled the question about the 2003 investigation into Pelletier, and warned Pelletier, during the re-trial, can now say anything about his character without rebuttal from prosecutors. He also wrote that Pinski's decision to preclude Pelletier's defense from presenting the THC in the woman's system at the time she reported the incident to police was indeed erroneous, but not enough to reverse the conviction.

It's unclear at this juncture who will preside over the re-trial. Cascade County District Court Judge Greg Pinksi has since retired from the bench.

