Court: No new trial in fatal E. Missoula hit-and-run

A Stevensville woman will not get a new trial based on what her attorneys argued was new evidence that may have overturned her conviction, the Montana Supreme Court decided Tuesday in a split opinion.

Katie Garding was convicted by jury trial in 2011 on a fatal hit-and-run in East Missoula. Garding was accused of striking and killing Bronson Parsons, originally from Troy, with her SUV on a darkened Highway 200 in East Missoula while driving drunk on Jan. 1, 2008.

The Montana Innocence Project had spent years building its case on the fact that Garding's original attorney had not sought an expert in crash-scene reconstruction. Had this been done, they argued, those findings would have shown more damage done to Garding's vehicle.