Court: No new trial in fatal E. Missoula hit-and-run

A Stevensville woman will not get a new trial based on what her attorneys argued was new evidence that may have overturned her conviction, the Montana Supreme Court decided Tuesday in a split opinion.
Katie Garding was convicted by jury trial in 2011 on a fatal hit-and-run in East Missoula. Garding was accused of striking and killing Bronson Parsons, originally from Troy, with her SUV on a darkened Highway 200 in East Missoula while driving drunk on Jan. 1, 2008.
The Montana Innocence Project had spent years building its case on the fact that Garding's original attorney had not sought an expert in crash-scene reconstruction. Had this been done, they argued, those findings would have shown more damage done to Garding's vehicle.
Justices agreed with a previous District Court judge' decision, writing in a 5-2 decision that the new evidence brought by Garding's attorneys was simply another examination of the evidence presented at her trial. Justice Jim Rice, who wrote the affirming decision, wrote that to "consider the new analysis to be 'newly discovered evidence' would significantly undermine the finality of convictions," unlike DNA testing, which could be applied as "new evidence" if testing was not available at the time of conviction.
“We’re disappointed that five couldn’t see past working their way backwards in some ways,” said Innocence Project Executive Director Amy Sings In The Timber. “It really does seem in a lot of ways like the decision was made and then, you know, the arguments were constructed around it."
Justice Ingrid Gustafson authored the dissenting opinion, writing that Garding should be given a new trial. Gustafson and Laurie McKinnon, who co-signed the dissenting opinion, agreed that the new accident reconstruction reports do not meet the standard for new evidence, but said state prosecutors violated Garding's due process rights by withholding evidence — including X-rays of Parsons' legs and photographs from a prior fatal vehicle-pedestrian crash — that may have resulted in a different outcome.
The state's high court had already upheld Garding's conviction in a 2013 decision. Garding argued then that her public defender had not been allowed to properly cross-examine her boyfriend about his testimony and whether it had been offered in exchange for lighter sentence in his own burglary charge. The Supreme Court found that Garding's public defender had sufficient latitude to cross-examine Garding's boyfriend, and additionally found no evidence his plea agreement had made a decisive impact on Garding's trial.
Despite this week's decision, Sings In The Timber said Wednesday the Innocence Project is still working on a route toward overturning Garding's conviction.
"The Innocence Project took this case because we knew that Katie is innocent," Sings In The Timber said. "And we’re going to pursue that path of justice for her and for all the Montanans that come after her.”
