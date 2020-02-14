Court records: Cribbage game leads to baseball bat assault

A cribbage game allegedly gone sideways last September landed one man in the hospital and another charged with felony assault.

According to charging documents filed Monday by Missoula County prosecutors, Missoula police officers responded in September to the 700 block of South First Street West for reports of a man bleeding from his head. The apparent victim was stumbling in the roadway when officers arrived, and said he was at Scott Szwaja's house "when suddenly a disturbance took place during a game of cribbage."

The man said Szwaja accused him of stealing $15 during the game and threw the man's belongings out the front door. After he went outside to retrieve his items, the man told police he turned back toward the door to get his shoes and was struck in the head, briefly blacking out and bleeding from the head, according to court documents.

The man was transported to Providence St. Patrick Hospital but reportedly left, against doctor's orders, without getting stitches, according to court records.