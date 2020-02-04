Court records: Inmate's colonoscopy yields heroin

A 42-year-old inmate at the county jail was charged with a felony last week after a colonoscopy yielded heroin he had worried might not pass through his digestive tract, according to charging documents filed in Missoula County District Court.

Jamie Max Thrush notified a detention officer on Jan. 8 that he had swallowed heroin cut with fentanyl before entering the jail, and was worried because he hadn't seen it since, charging documents state.

"The Defendant (Thrush) stated he had previously overdosed on heroin while at the jail and NARCAN was administered to him, but he was concerned that NARCAN would be ineffective for the fentanyl the drugs inside him contained," prosecutors wrote in his charging documents. "The Defendant stated he routinely swallowed his drugs and then removed them from his poop."

NARCAN is a nasal spray administered to reverse overdoses.