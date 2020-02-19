Crowd funding sought for council agitator

"The entire Missoula City Council has sold out Missoula to the highest bidder. And what's going to happen if the people who wronged everyone don't step aside and put their tails between their legs, and run? Because over the next year, all those people who have wronged others, who have discriminated against others because of class or race or gender or creed or any of that, and forgot to see human beings in themselves, will be eliminated," Bryant said.

At his initial appearance on Feb. 13, Bryant told District Court Judge Shane Vannatta it was not him who posted the videos to Youtube, but claimed he was victim of a "serial stalker."

"It was someone else who took my video and sent it to the council, under the guise of me threatening, and I never threatened anyone," he said.

Vannatta said during the hearing he would be more inclined to lowering Bryant's bail if a more structured plan was in place to release him. His next hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Missoula County District Court.

