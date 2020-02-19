Crowd funding sought for council agitator

Supporters of a 34-year-old man jailed for alleged threats found on Youtube against city officials have started their own online campaign to cover his $100,000 bail.
Brandon Bryant was charged on Feb. 7 in Missoula County District Court with making threats in official and political matters, a felony that carries a possible 10-year prison term. Charging documents allege Bryant threatened to harm City Council members on occasions between Nov. 18, 2019, and Jan. 31, 2020, in order to "influence the public servants' decision, opinion, recommendation, vote or other exercise of discretion in an administrative proceeding."
In a video posted Monday on GoFundMe titled "Freedom for Brandon Bryant," his mother, LanAnn Bryant, makes a plea for help covering his $100,000 bond so he may again have access to services for the disabled veteran, including his emotional support animal.
The GoFundMe page organizers wrote they are forgoing the use of a bail bondsman; in the case of a bondsman, they would need to raise only $10,000 for his release, but they would be out that money. Instead, the organizers said they want money available to them to pay off Bryant's legal defense. Any additional funds would go toward charitable efforts for other disabled veterans, like Bryant, the page reads.
Forty-three donors had raised more than $1,700 by Wednesday afternoon, two days after it became active. One donor chipped in $10 for the campaign under the name John Engen. A city spokesperson on Wednesday told the Missoulian the donation was not made by the Missoula mayor.
LanAnn Bryant, who did not return a voicemail left by the Missoulian seeking comment on Wednesday, argues in a video posted to the GoFundMe page her son's arrest was "politically motivated."
"We need your help to get Brandon out of detention and stand up to the local government who are attempting to stifle public debate by making an example of my son in order to silence other activists," she said in the video.
Bryant was indefinitely banned from City Council meetings nearly a month ago over a Youtube video City Council members turned over to Missoula police. Bryant's grudge has focused on the city's use of Tax Increment Financing to foster new development amid a housing crisis.
Charging documents mention a specific Youtube video titled "Brandon Bryant Promises to 'Eliminate' People over the Next Year," in which Bryant deems himself ready to "hunt" people down. While his comments are sometimes vague and he never identifies any one person, he does speak directly about the City Council.
"The entire Missoula City Council has sold out Missoula to the highest bidder. And what's going to happen if the people who wronged everyone don't step aside and put their tails between their legs, and run? Because over the next year, all those people who have wronged others, who have discriminated against others because of class or race or gender or creed or any of that, and forgot to see human beings in themselves, will be eliminated," Bryant said.
At his initial appearance on Feb. 13, Bryant told District Court Judge Shane Vannatta it was not him who posted the videos to Youtube, but claimed he was victim of a "serial stalker."
"It was someone else who took my video and sent it to the council, under the guise of me threatening, and I never threatened anyone," he said.
Vannatta said during the hearing he would be more inclined to lowering Bryant's bail if a more structured plan was in place to release him. His next hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. Thursday in Missoula County District Court.