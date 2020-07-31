Cyclist on the mend after Higgins crash

Johnson said she was riding her bike north on Higgins Avenue when the SUV pulled out of a gas station parking lot directly toward her. Among all else, she remembers the realization that the vehicle wasn't stopping, then being pulled beneath it with her bicycle.

Police arrived at the parking lot near Big Dipper Ice Cream, at the other end of the block from the initial collision, on July 15 to find roughly 30 people trying to lift the SUV pinning down Johnson and her bike. Others had retrieved the jacks from their own cars, police said.

Johnson doesn't remember the people blitzing the SUV to help, but she said she has been heartened by the response since the incident.

"It's just wonderful," she said. "It's not just people from (the crash), but people I haven't talked to in years. It has been wonderful, but on the other hand, it's been so surreal."

There's an effect of disassociation with traumas like Johnson's. The wounded body she sees in the mirror feels foreign, and the news coverage about the incident seems like it truly must have been someone else's bad fortune. She's easily reminded, however, of the way her life has changed.

"This has basically put everything on hold," she said. "There's still going to be more rough days ahead."