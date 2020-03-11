Detective lays out timeline in Missoula double homicide trial

It just was another night to party at the Mountain Valley Inn, and Candice Jordan wanted to step outside for some fresh air and a cigarette.
Jordan had just lit up in the parking garage of the seedy motel when she heard the trouble above.
"I could hear, just, you know, not like screaming but some people, like, kind of frantic, you know, in trouble," Jordan testified a week ago during a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court — in a timeline underscored Wednesday by more testimony.
Another sound soon overwhelmed those troubled cries.
"It just sounded like thunder," Jordan said.
That thunder was the sound of gunshots booming through the parking garage from the floor above, from the room where Jordan had just left three people. She returned — passing a shaggy-haired stranger along the way — to find two people shot to death and a third alive, but badly wounded.
Missoula Police Detective Devin Erickson on Wednesday testified about the timeline established from surveillance camera footage set up at the Mountain Valley Inn. The footage caught Preston Rossbach, standing trial this month for his alleged role in the killings, entering and leaving the motel with Jonathan Whitworth, his co-defendant — set to stand his own trial next month — and Labenza Charlo, who testified that she led them to the motel room.
Video collected by law enforcement in the ensuing investigation showed the distinctive work pickup truck in which Rossbach and Whitworth were passengers arriving at the motel at 12:45 a.m. on Oct. 19, 2018, Erickson said. He testified the following events unfolded this way:
12:53 a.m. — Jordan leaves Room 288.
You have free articles remaining.
12:55 a.m. — Three people enter the motel's east doors. At the same time, Jordan leaves the west stairwell into the parking lot.
12:56 a.m. — The three people enter Room 228.
12:58 a.m. — The three people leave the room, but remain in the hallway.
12:59 a.m. — The trio go back into Room 228.
1:00 a.m. — Two of the three, a man and a woman, run from the room toward the west-facing doors.
1:01 a.m. — A person in the room across the hallway pokes their head out toward Room 228. Seven seconds later, Rossbach leaves the room. Another 14 seconds pass and Jordan, who has re-entered the motel, bumps into Rossbach at the edge of the stairwell. Within another 13 seconds, the distinctive work pickup leaves the area through the alley, heading northbound away from the motel.
1:02 a.m. — Jordan enters the room and leaves soon after.
1:06 a.m. — Jordan is in the parking garage again as she meets Missoula Police officer Rico Suazo, the first officer on scene.
1:10 a.m. — Additional law enforcement are on scene, along with first responders from medical and fire services.
Inside the room, Jason Flink, 23, and Megan McLaughlin, 31, are found dead, with multiple gunshot wounds. Kaleb Williams, on the motel bed, is bleeding from a single gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds.
Prosecutors allege Whitworth and Rossbach went to the motel to rob a drug dealer who sold them "bad drugs," but in Room 228 only found Flink, McLaughlin and Williams. They initially left the room when the dealer wasn't there, but returned to carry out the killings, according to prosecutors. The prosecutors allege Rossbach stabbed the victims in the room after Whitworth shot them. Rossbach was charged with two counts of accountability to deliberate homicide, two counts of tampering with witnesses and evidence, two counts of intimidation and assault with a weapon.
Judge Leslie Halligan, presiding over the trial, told the jury on Wednesday she expected testimony to wrap up by the end of the week.