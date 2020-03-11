Detective lays out timeline in Missoula double homicide trial

It just was another night to party at the Mountain Valley Inn, and Candice Jordan wanted to step outside for some fresh air and a cigarette.

Jordan had just lit up in the parking garage of the seedy motel when she heard the trouble above.

"I could hear, just, you know, not like screaming but some people, like, kind of frantic, you know, in trouble," Jordan testified a week ago during a double homicide trial in Missoula County District Court — in a timeline underscored Wednesday by more testimony.

Another sound soon overwhelmed those troubled cries.

"It just sounded like thunder," Jordan said.

That thunder was the sound of gunshots booming through the parking garage from the floor above, from the room where Jordan had just left three people. She returned — passing a shaggy-haired stranger along the way — to find two people shot to death and a third alive, but badly wounded.