Docs: Teen uses surfboard to fend off man

A 52-year-old man is being held on $100,000 bail after a teenage girl told police he tried abducting her before she fended him off with her surfboard in Missoula's Caras Park.

Dean Daryl Greybull appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday charged with attempted kidnapping, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor.

Charging documents filed against Greybull allege Missoula police were called down to the park near the Clark Fork River on Monday for reports of a man "shooting up heroin and harassing people passing by." Responding officers soon learned a 16-year-old had been surfing with two friends on Brennan's Wave when a man matching Greybull's description had been pacing around the area trying to talk to her. After the girl told the man he was making her uncomfortable, she tried walking away, according to court documents.

While standing on the path, the girl said the man approached her again, this time grabbing her upper right arm and saying, "You are coming with me," according to charging documents. The teen said she struck the man with her surfboard and ran until she was able to reach someone who could call 911, Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams said at Greybull's initial appearance Tuesday.