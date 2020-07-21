You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Docs: Teen uses surfboard to fend off man
editor's pick alert top story

Docs: Teen uses surfboard to fend off man

{{featured_button_text}}
Dean Greybull

Dean Greybull

A 52-year-old man is being held on $100,000 bail after a teenage girl told police he tried abducting her before she fended him off with her surfboard in Missoula's Caras Park.

Dean Daryl Greybull appeared in Missoula County Justice Court on Tuesday charged with attempted kidnapping, a felony, and obstructing a peace officer, a misdemeanor. 

Charging documents filed against Greybull allege Missoula police were called down to the park near the Clark Fork River on Monday for reports of a man "shooting up heroin and harassing people passing by." Responding officers soon learned a 16-year-old had been surfing with two friends on Brennan's Wave when a man matching Greybull's description had been pacing around the area trying to talk to her. After the girl told the man he was making her uncomfortable, she tried walking away, according to court documents.

While standing on the path, the girl said the man approached her again, this time grabbing her upper right arm and saying, "You are coming with me," according to charging documents. The teen said she struck the man with her surfboard and ran until she was able to reach someone who could call 911, Deputy County Attorney Brittany Williams said at Greybull's initial appearance Tuesday. 

Williams requested Missoula County Justice of the Peace Landee Holloway set Greybull's bail at $100,000, in part, because of his extensive criminal history: 33 pages long, Williams said. 

Holloway noted Greybull's public safety assessment evaluation returned as a Level 2, a moderate risk, but said the nature of the offense warranted the high bail. His next hearing was set for July 29. 

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
1
1
2

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

+2
Missoula gas line fire spares home
Crime

Missoula gas line fire spares home

A gas line fire that burned Monday resulted in the temporary evacuation of numerous houses along Skyview Drive but resulted in no injuries despite flaring for 45 minutes.

One dead, one missing in two incidents
Crime

One dead, one missing in two incidents

The Lake County sheriff identified the motorcyclist killed a crash on July 16, as well as the 21-year-old Ronan man still missing after a friend saw him swept away on the Flathead River near Buffalo Rapids on July 18.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News