Donations surge for 'M' trail assault victim

Jared Kuntz, the man charged for attacking Gress and two other men further up the mountain, has been charged with four felonies related to the incident, but has not yet been booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility. Kuntz was initially transported to the hospital after one of the men he is accused of attacking stabbed him multiple times in what appeared to be self-defense; the man who stabbed him has not been charged with any crime.