Donations surge for 'M' trail assault victim

Donations have surged into a fundraising campaign for the woman flown to a Salt Lake City hospital after she was critically wounded in an attack on Missoula's "M" trial last week.
Jennifer Gress is a mother of two children, a wife and a behavioral health counselor at the Frenchtown School District, according to the GoFundMe page established Wednesday, which had raised $26,000 by early afternoon on Thursday, just 22 hours after it launched.
Gress was hiking Mount Sentinel with her 13-year-old son on April 10 when she was attacked, suffering fractures to the left side of her skull, according to charging documents filed against the 37-year-old suspect. Gress has been flown to a Salt Lake City hospital for critical care, organizers of the GoFundMe campaign wrote Wednesday.
The donations have been both modest — $10 here, $25 there — and substantial, with a $1,000 donation from the TrailWest Foundation.
The campaign's goal is currently set for $30,000.
"She’s incredibly strong, yet she has a long road to recovery. She will have extensive medical bills related to her care as well as her inability to work. Jenny will need reconstructive surgeries with follow-up doctor visits," the page reads.
Jared Kuntz, the man charged for attacking Gress and two other men further up the mountain, has been charged with four felonies related to the incident, but has not yet been booked into the Missoula County Detention Facility. Kuntz was initially transported to the hospital after one of the men he is accused of attacking stabbed him multiple times in what appeared to be self-defense; the man who stabbed him has not been charged with any crime.
Jacob Kuntz, the suspect's brother, published a Facebook post on Tuesday bringing to light efforts by the Kuntz family to raise the alarm to authorities about Jared Kuntz' escalating and unpredictable behavior weeks before the attacks.
Kuntz has not yet entered pleas to the charges.
